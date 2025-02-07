WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Plows salted the streets and crews cleared roads and walkways into the night after the daytime storm thought brought a wintry mix.

That wintry mix brought just about everything from Worcester to Merrimack Valley. Snow, rain, sleet and slush coated the roads.

“I was at home while it was snowing,” said Carrie Hale of Sturbridge.

“I’ve lived here my whole life, so I’ve learned how to drive in it,” said Norman Pierce of Worcester.

The slick conditions caused serious problems across the state.

Massachusetts state police reported over 200 crashes throughout the day.

One in Lynn included a plow sliding into a house, damaging the front steps and porch.

In Gardner, a car needed a lift getting out of a ditch.

“I always figure, take it slow, take it easy,” said Hale.

The timing of it all, also challenging for plow drivers. Inches piled up with a lot of cars on the road with them.

“Four, five inches today,” said one plow driver. “Its coming, it is.”

The snow falling on the 47th anniversary of the infamous blizzard of ’78.

With more winter weather on the way Saturday night into Sunday, many say ‘it is winter in New England after all.’

“Winter in New England, just the way it is. And we’ve been lucky so far,” said one driver.

