FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect in the fatal shooting of a North Attleboro man Saturday.

Detectives are asking for any dashcam or video footage that may have been captured between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. along the Route 95 South corridor from Waltham to Rhode Island, or along the 93 corridor from Boston or Weymouth through Milton and Canton to 95 South.

Investigators said they believe the driver merged from one of those directions onto Route 95 South at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday.

“We are asking truck drivers, rideshare drivers, or anyone who employs a dash cam or who might otherwise have captured footage along those roadways during that time frame to contact us at 781-327-9801,” said District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey, whose office is investigating the homicide, in a statement. “We have developed certain information that may help us to identify distinctive features on the car driven by the shooter.”

Police believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored, possibly black sedan that was heading southbound on Interstate 95 southbound in Foxboro around 10 p.m., when the driver fired multiple rounds into a black Mercedes, killing that driver, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The Mercedes then swerved into a Lexus SUV before crashing into the woods off the highway, police said. The driver, Justin R. Parker, 37, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We are not asking people to go back through their video footage themselves and make determinations of any kind – we are asking them to call so that we can arrange to have police view the footage,” Morrissey said. “Given where we are in the investigation, this could lead to identifying the shooter who killed Justin R. Parker.”

