BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit rescued four people after a pleasure boat took on water off the north side of Peddocks Island in Boston Harbor on Sunday.

Marine Unit vessel Marine 26, crewed by Troopers Benjamin Zahner and Brendan Heath, responded to mayday broadcast around 4:50 p.m. and found four people putting on life jackets and abandoning ship, according to state police.

The four boaters, two men and two women, were taken to Charlestown marina, where they were evaluated by paramedics.

The cause of the boat taking on water remains under investigation.

The vessel was recovered by Towboat US.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)