LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police rescued an injured hawk found in the left travel lane on Route 2 in Leominster Monday.

The trooper located the Red Tail Hawk and brought it back to the barracks where Environmental police came to pick it up for medical treatment.

The bird was then released back into the wild.

