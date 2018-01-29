State Police rescue owl, name it “Gronk”

TOLLAND, Mass. (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police posted a video Monday of an owl rescued by a trooper in Tolland.

In the video, the owl can be seen perched on the gloved hand of the trooper, then flying around the cruiser.

According to the deparment’s Facebook page, Trooper Michael O’Neil Jr. was startled after an owl flew into the side of his cruiser.

The owl was unconscious but did not appear to have any other injuries.

O’Neil grabbed the owl and put it in his lap as he drove to a nearby animal hospital, but the owl woke up.

Troopers jokingly nicknamed the owl “Gronk” after placing the owl in the concussion protocol.

After determining Gronk had no serious injuries, O’Neil released the owl.

You can see the video below:

