State police respond to 3-vehicle crash involving ambulance in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Route 128 in Beverly on Wednesday, officials said.

Troopers responded to a reported crash about 1:30 p.m. found the ambulance with severe front-end damage.

It is unclear whether there was a patient in the ambulance at the time.

No additional information was immediately released.

