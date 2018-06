A car fire on I-495 in Chelmsford Tuesday. Courtesy Massachusetts State Police.

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police responded to the northbound side of I-495 in Chelmsford Tuesday after a car caught on fire.

There were no reported injuries in the fire, which forced troopers to temporarily close the right lane of the highway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

