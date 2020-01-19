State police respond to jackknifed tanker in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police were called to the scene of a jackknifed tanker in Revere on Saturday night.

Officers responding to the incident around 10 p.m. in the area of Route 16 eastbound at Route 1 saw the tanker and diverted traffic to Route 1 northbound to further investigate, authorities said.

The tank was not compromised, police said.

Chelsea firefighters were also on scene.

No further information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)