MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police responded to a rollover crash in Marlborough Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on I-495 NB and the right lane was closed so crews could clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)