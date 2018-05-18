State police respond to vehicle fire on Mass Pike in Westborough

A vehicle fire on the Mass Pike in Westborough Friday. Courtesy Massachusetts State Police.

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle burning on the side of the Mass Pike in Westborough Friday, state police said.

The car fire was reported on the eastbound side of the Pike near mile marker 101.4. There were no reported injuries.

A picture posted on the state police Twitter page showed a burning vehicle casting a large plume of smoke into the sky.

#MAtraffic Car fire I-90 EB at the 101.4 mm in #Westboro. No injuries. Right lane closed. pic.twitter.com/iYNEnDWk9E — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 18, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)