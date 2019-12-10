State police responding to crash involving car, tractor-trailer in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are responding to a reported crash between a tractor-trailer and a car in Chicopee on Tuesday.

Troopers responded around 11:30 a.m. to a crash on Interstate 91 northbound near Exit 12.

The left lane is currently closed.

There are reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MAtraffic Crash involving a TT unit and car, I-91 NB at x.12 in #Chicopee. Left lane is closed. Injuries are reported. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 10, 2019

