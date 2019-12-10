State police responding to crash involving car, tractor-trailer in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are responding to a reported crash between a tractor-trailer and a car in Chicopee on Tuesday.
Troopers responded around 11:30 a.m. to a crash on Interstate 91 northbound near Exit 12.
The left lane is currently closed.
There are reported injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
