State police responding to crash with serious injuries on Route 1 in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries on Route 1 in Peabody.
Troopers responded to the area of Route 1 northbound and Lowell Street about 2 p.m., state police said.
State police are closing Route 1 northbound at Route 95 and diverting traffic onto Route 95.
No additional information was immediately released.
