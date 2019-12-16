State police responding to crash with serious injuries on Route 1 in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries on Route 1 in Peabody.

Troopers responded to the area of Route 1 northbound and Lowell Street about 2 p.m., state police said.

State police are closing Route 1 northbound at Route 95 and diverting traffic onto Route 95.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending