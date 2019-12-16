State police responding to crash with serious injuries on Route 1 in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries on Route 1 in Peabody.

Troopers responded to the area of Route 1 northbound and Lowell Street about 2 p.m., state police said.

State police are closing Route 1 northbound at Route 95 and diverting traffic onto Route 95.

No additional information was immediately released.

A serious motor vehicle accident on route one will require both north and southbound lanes to be stopped temporarily in order to land a medical helicopter. Expect delays seek alternate routes — Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) December 16, 2019

UPDATE 2 – Medical helicopter enroute. https://t.co/375FwqgJRH — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 16, 2019

Troopers on-scene, Rt 1 north near Lowell Street, for motor vehicle crash. We are closing 1 NB at Rt 95 and diverting northbound traffic onto 95. #MAtraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 16, 2019

