State police responding to crash with serious injury on I-495 in Salisbury

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are responding to a crash with serious injury on Interstate 495 in Salisbury.

The crash occurred north of Exit 55 about 5 p.m., according to state police.

Drivers are warned to expect extended lane closures while the crash is investigated.

No additional information was immediately released.

#MAtraffic Route 495 NB North of Exit 55 in #Salisbury crash with serious injuries. Expect extended lane closures for investigation. Seek alternate routes if possible. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 13, 2020

