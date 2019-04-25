Police responding to double-fatal crash in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a double-fatal crash in Quincy, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash near the Hancock Street ramp under the Neponset River Bridge around 10:40 a.m. Thursday found two individuals dead at the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

Traffic is getting by in the area, according to MassDOT Communications Director Jacquelyn Goddard.

State police crash reconstruction and crime scene teams are investigating.

No additional details were immediately available.

At about 10:40 a.m., Troop H personnel, Recon, & Crime Scene investigating single-vehicle, double fatal crash on the Hancock St. ramp/Neponset River Bridge in #Quincy. Further details will be released as available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 25, 2019

In #Quincy, RT 3A SB at Hancock St: Update – MSP reporting double fatal crash. Incident is underneath the bridge. No lanes closed on Rt 3A — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) April 25, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)