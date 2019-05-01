State police responding to report of ‘active shooter’ after Somerville bank robbery

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are responding to a report of an active shooter in Somerville.
Troopers are responding to the area of College Avenue after an armed suspect reportedly robbed a bank.
Tufts University police are urging people to avoid the area.
No additional information was immediately available.
