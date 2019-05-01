State police responding to report of ‘active shooter’ after Somerville bank robbery

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are responding to a report of an active shooter in Somerville.

Troopers are responding to the area of College Avenue after an armed suspect reportedly robbed a bank.

Tufts University police are urging people to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

Tufts Advisory: Police Activity near 1 College Ave (Davis Square) in Somerville. Please avoid the area. Emergency personnel responding. — Tufts Univ. Police (@TuftsPolice) May 1, 2019

DEVELOPING – Numerous MSP units enroute to #Somerville for report of active shooter in area of College Avenue. Suspect is alleged to have robbed a bank and is believed armed. More to follow when available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 1, 2019

