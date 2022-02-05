CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police are responding to a serious crash on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton on Saturday morning.

The right travel lane is currently shut down as police conduct an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Troopers & @CFD24 on scene of serious crash, Mass Pike EB. Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crimes Scene Service Section and Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Section en route. Right travel lane is closed. No further details available at this time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 5, 2022

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)