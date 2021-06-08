REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a serious crash on Revere Beach Parkway on Tuesday.
Troopers responding to a reported of a vehicle off the road and down an embankment assisted with transporting the sole occupant to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to state police.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
