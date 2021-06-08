REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a serious crash on Revere Beach Parkway on Tuesday.

Troopers responding to a reported of a vehicle off the road and down an embankment assisted with transporting the sole occupant to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to state police.

No additional information was immediately available.

Troopers on scene, 600 block of Revere Beach Parkway for serious crash, vehicle off road and down embankment. Sole occupant transported to MGH. Two lanes closed, one lane open. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 8, 2021

