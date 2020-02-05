State police responding to serious injury crash on I-93 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are responding to a crash with serious injury on I-93 northbound in Andover.
The crash occurred north of Dascomb Road and the right two lanes have been closed while troopers investigate.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)