State police responding to serious injury crash on I-93 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are responding to a crash with serious injury on I-93 northbound in Andover.

The crash occurred north of Dascomb Road and the right two lanes have been closed while troopers investigate.

No additional information was immediately released.

#MAtraffic Crash with serious injuries, I-93 NB, north of Dascomb Rd in #Andover. Right two lanes are closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 5, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)