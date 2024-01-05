GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a specialized unit is once again searching a forest in Worcester County as authorities continue to look for a murder suspect who hasn’t been seen since October 2023.

An MSP spokesperson confirmed to 7NEWS that members of a Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) have been searching the woods in Ashburnham and Gardner as police resume efforts to find Aaron Pennington, who is wanted on a charge of murder for the death of his wife, Breanne Pennington.

Authorities launched an intense search for the suspect back in late October after Breanne was found fatally shot at the couple’s Gardner home on Sunday, Oct. 22. Police located Breanne following a 911 call from a neighbor, who called after the Pennington’s four children went to the neighbor’s house for help.

Police later located Aaron Pennington’s vehicle thanks to a hunter who spotted it 1,500 feet down a wooded trail in the Camp Collier area of Gardner, near the Ashburnham/Gardner line.

Multiple search teams scoured the area afterwards, including a Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Marine Unit, before efforts to find Pennington were suspended.

Just over two months after the search was paused, MSP spokesperson Dave Procopio said a state police SERT team had been called in.

“SERT is our search and rescue unit specifically trained for, among other missions, ground searches of difficult terrain,” Procopio said in a statement to 7NEWS.

Anyone with information on Pennington’s whereabouts is asked to call Gardner police at 978-632-5600.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)