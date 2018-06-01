State police resume search for missing man on Lake Cochickewick in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police plan resumed their search Friday for a missing man on Lake Cochickewick in North Andover.

The 21-year-old man went missing just before 6 p.m. Thursday after jumping into the lake and never resurfacing, police said.

With the use of helicopters and divers, crews began their search Thursday night before suspending it when it became too dark. North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray explained how crucial time is during this recovery mission.

“Time is of the essence,” he said. “At this point in time, you know, we’re shifting to a recovery at this point, so we’re just trying to get as many resources as we can here to, you know, get this job done.”

The 21-year-old was with four other people, including a child, when he and another man jumped into the lake that prohibits swimming, according to police.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)