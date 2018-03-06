State Police say member of Top 10 Most Wanted captured in New Jersey

(WHDH) — The Massachusetts State Police say a member of the state’s 10 Most Wanted List was apprehended in New Jersey Tuesday morning.

According to officials, members of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Jeffrey Baby Lopez, 28 in an apartment in Newark, New Jersey.

The task force was assisted by US Marshals, New Jersey State Police, Newark Police, and other agencies.

Massachusetts State Police say Lopez was wanted on five warrants for multiple drug charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, assault and battery, and other charges. He had been charged in a drive-by shooting in Lynn in October of 2016 as well as a kidnapping and assault of two people in Lynn in January of 2017.

Police believe he is a member of the Deuce Boys gang. He was placed on the Most Wanted list in September of 2017.

Lopez will be held at a correctional facility in Newark before being returned to Massachusetts.

