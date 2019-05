LYNNFIELD (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a missing Lynnfield man has been located.

Authorities had issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Adrian J. Mullett, who was last seen leaving his house early Monday evening.

State police tweeted around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday that they had been notified that Mullet was found.

We have been notified that Mr. Mullett has been located. Thank you to all who read and shared the alert. https://t.co/qOqBCDusDy — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 28, 2019

