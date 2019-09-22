State Police, search and rescue volunteers locate missing hiker in Mount Washington

MOUNT WASHINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police troopers and search and rescue volunteers located a missing hiker in the Berkshires town of Mount Washington early Sunday morning, state police say.

Troopers received a report from a man around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday saying his 54-year-old wife was four hours overdue in returning from her hike around Plantain Pond. The woman was reported to have no medical issues,

MSP patrols from State Police-Lee and the Troop B Community Action Team, MSP K-9 units, and a helicopter from the MSP Air Wing launched a search and rescue mission with assistance from Berkshire Mountain Rescue volunteers.

After a more than five-hour-long search, around 1:30 a.m. a search team located the lost hiker who was able to walk out of the forest with two Troopers from the MSP Troop B Community Action Team.

The hiker did not report any injuries but was evaluated by an EMS unit at the search command post.

No additional information has been released.

