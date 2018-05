NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WHDH) — State police and state police helicopters are searching for a missing person at Lake Cochickewick in North Andover.

State police said the person disappeared and is believed to be in the water. It is unclear how long the person has been missing for.

