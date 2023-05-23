DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Dorchester, closing down parts of a roadway at one point as they swept through the area.

According to Massachusetts State Police, both troopers and Boston Police Department units were called to Gallivan Boulevard Tuesday afternoon for a “shots fired call.”

Flying overhead around 12:40 p.m., SKY7-HD spotted a large scene established by authorities, with multiple evidence markers placed in the middle of the street.

Officials said the the boulevard was shut down at multiple locations that included intersections with Dorchester Avenue and Washington Street to “facilitate the ongoing search for the suspect,” according to the MSP Twitter account.

Gallivan Boulevard was later fully reopened by 1:20 p.m.

State police said in an update that no victims had been reported and that a search for a suspect was ongoing.

UPDATE-Gallivan Boulevard is fully reopened. No reported victims at this time. Suspect search ongoing. https://t.co/yowP6MqPFd — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 23, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)