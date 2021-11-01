SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Troopers are urging residents to be cautious as they search for an armed robbery suspect in Salisbury Monday evening.

The suspect, who was not identified, is accused of refusing to stop for Seabrook, New Hampshire police, and leading them on a chase that ended in a crash on Route 110 in Salisbury, according to state police.

Officers say he then fled the scene of the crash on foot. He was described as wearing a jacket with a dark/light pattern, possibly camouflage style.

SKY7 HD flew over the intersection of Route 1 and Pleasant Street around 6 p.m. where the search could be seen getting underway.

The suspect is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in York, Maine that occurred this morning and investigators say he may also be linked to another robbery in Newburyport.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Patrols, K9 units are searching for suspect who fled on foot after crashing during a pursuit, area of Route 1 and Pleasant Street in #Salisbury. Residents of that area are asked to use caution and call 911 if you see anyone suspicious. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 1, 2021

No further details were released.

