BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive police presence has gathered in South Boston as state police search the area off Castle Island for a missing 4-year-old boy, officials said.
Emergency crews could be seen using flashlights, boats, and a helicopter to search the area for the toddler.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
