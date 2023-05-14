BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive police presence has gathered in South Boston as state police search the area off Castle Island for a missing 4-year-old boy, officials said.

Emergency crews could be seen using flashlights, boats, and a helicopter to search the area for the toddler.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

