BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive police presence has gathered in South Boston as state police search the area off Castle Island for a missing 4-year-old boy, officials said.

Emergency crews could be seen using flashlights, boats, and a helicopter to search the area for the toddler.

No additional information was immediately available.

UPDATE 1–Missing child is a 4-year-old boy from South Boston. https://t.co/VP4L5N4UDN — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 15, 2023

MSP, along w/ @bostonpolice @MAEnviroPolice @BostonFire & @BOSTON_EMS are searching for a missing child on Castle Island and in the surrounding ocean. Patrols, MSP Marine Unit, Dive Team and Air Wing are on scene. We will update when more info is available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 15, 2023

