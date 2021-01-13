State police searching for armed carjacking suspects

Boston police are turning to the public for help in their search for two men accused of taking a Lyft driver’s car at gunpoint.

Officers responding to reports of an armed carjacking near the intersection of Summer Street and Pappas Way in the Seaport District around 4:20 p.m. spoke to a 44-year-old Weymouth man who said that two passengers threatened him with what appeared to be a gun and took off with his Nissan Altima.

The driver said he picked the men up at an address in Dorchester and drove them to the WB Mason store.

When they arrived, he said they tried to take the car and one of them pressed what he believed to be a gun to his head.

While he was with one of the men, the other got into the driver’s seat and took off, picking the other suspect up a short time later.

One of the suspects is described as a heavy-set Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants with white sneakers.

The other suspect is described as a slender Black man who was wearing a cream-colored hooded tracksuit and white sneakers.

The Altima has not yet been recovered.

Anyone who recognizes the men are asked to contact state police at 617-568-7300.

