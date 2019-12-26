State police searching for armed suspect following robbery at Framingham rest stop

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are searching for a suspect accused of brandishing a firearm during an armed robbery at a rest stop in Framingham.
Troopers responding to a report of a robbery at a Starbucks in the Massachusetts Turnpike rest stop around 6:20 a.m. learned that an armed suspect got access to a safe before fleeing, according to state police.
Cash could be seen on the ground outside of the building.
No additional information has been released.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)