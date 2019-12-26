State police searching for armed suspect following robbery at Framingham rest stop

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are searching for a suspect accused of brandishing a firearm during an armed robbery at a rest stop in Framingham.

Troopers responding to a report of a robbery at a Starbucks in the Massachusetts Turnpike rest stop around 6:20 a.m. learned that an armed suspect got access to a safe before fleeing, according to state police.

Cash could be seen on the ground outside of the building.

No additional information has been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

