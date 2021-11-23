BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are asking for the public’s help identifying people riding dirt bikes and ATVs who allegedly attacked an 82-year-old driver in Boston last week.

Police said the man was driving on the Bowker Overpass at 7:30 p.m. on Nov when 30 to 40 people on dirt bikes and ATVs forced him onto the road and smashed his windows. The riders followed the man as drove to Storrow Drive and Soldier’s Field Road, and when he rolled down his window to call for help a rider punched him while other suspects threw rocks and pipes through his windows.

The man drove to Allston and was taken to the hospital, police said. No immediate information was available about his condition.

Police are asking anyone who saw the alleged attack or took video to contact state police at 617-727-8817

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)