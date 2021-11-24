BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are asking for the public’s help identifying dirt bike and ATV riders who allegedly attacked an 82-year-old driver in Boston last week.

The elderly man was driving his 1996 Buick Century from Park Drive to Boylston Street, approaching the Bowker Overpass, on Nov. 18 around 7:30 p.m. when 30 to 40 people on dirt bikes and ATVs forced him onto the curb on the right-hand side of the roadway before smashing his vehicle’s windows, according to state police.

The man was able to drive away with the intention of going to a police station to get help but several of the riders allegedly followed him and continued to kick and hit his vehicle.

He attempted to take the Cambridge Street off-ramp in Allston but got stuck in traffic at the top of the ramp, state police said.

The driver put his window down to ask occupants of another car to call 911 but when he put the window down, one of the riders approached him on foot and began punching the man, state police added.

Other riders continued to kick the man’s car and one of the suspects threw a piece of pipe through the car’s rear window, while another threw a large rock through another window, state police continued.

The elderly Brookline man was eventually able to drive to Joe’s Kwik Market and fell to the ground in the parking lot.

Boston EMS responded and transported him to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, where he remained hospitalized.

State police are asking anyone who saw the alleged attack or took video to contact them at 617-727-8817.

