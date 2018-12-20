State police searching for break-in suspect in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are warning residents to be on alert as they search for a break-in suspect.

Troopers, K-9 units, and a state police Air Wing helicopter are assisting with the search for a break-in suspect in the area of Mohawk Drive.

Residents are being warned that they will see increased police activity in the area while the search is underway.

No additional information was immediately available.

MSP Air Wing and K9 units assisting Danvers Police with search for a housebreak suspect in area of Mohawk Drive. Residents will see some police activity in that area. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 20, 2018

