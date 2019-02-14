State police searching for driver after ice flies off tractor-trailer, injures girl in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are searching for a driver after a girl was injured by a chunk of ice that flew off a tractor-trailer in Andover and crashed through the windshield of a car on Thursday.

Troopers received several calls about 1:45 p.m. from motorists reporting that a large piece of ice had just come off a tractor-trailer on Route 495 northbound and smashed the windshield of a 2018 Toyota, according to state police.

A girl who was riding in the Toyota was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries.

A witness to the incident provided police with the license plate of the tractor-trailer.

The incident remains under investigation.

