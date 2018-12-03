State police searching for driver who fled crash in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search is underway for a driver who fled the scene of a crash on Route 24 in Brockton on Monday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway about 10 a.m. found an abandoned vehicle that had crashed near Exit 17, according to state police.

A K-9 team and a state police Air Wing Unit were called to the scene but a search of the area proved unsuccessful.

Investigators are still working to identify the driver.

No additional details were immediately available.

All assets clear from #Brockton, investigation is ongoing to ID driver that fled. https://t.co/sRB99WulZ9 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 3, 2018

