State police searching for driver who struck, dragged trooper in Webster

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are looking for a driver accused of hitting and dragging a state trooper in Webster Friday.

The driver allegedly hit the trooper during a traffic stop in the area of 26 Chase Ave. around 12:25 p.m. and dragged them a short distance.

The trooper, who works out of the Sturbridge Barracks, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to UMass-Lakeside hospital.

The 27-year-old male driver, believed to be from Fitchburg, and his female passenger, believed to be a 40-year-old Dudley woman, are both subjects of active arrest warrants, state police said.

Authorities are searching for a green 2008 Honda Pilot with Mass. plate 9CKG50. Police say the SUV fled toward Dudley.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story.

