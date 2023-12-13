STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are asking for the public’s help as it searches for a vehicle following a rollover crash on I-93 that killed a 34-year-old woman.

Massachusetts State Police said it was 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday when troopers were first called to the crash on I-93 northbound, south of Exit 26.

First responders there came across a 2015 Nissan Rogue that had gone off of the road and rolled over, ejecting the driver, who was declared dead at the scene.

An MSP spokesperson said that while authorities investigate what caused the vehicle to go off of the highway, state police are looking to identify another vehicle that was believed to have been in the area “at the time of the crash.”

“[The vehicle] is believed to be a dark-colored small SUV similar to a Subaru Crosstrek or a Nissan Rogue,” MSP spokesperson Dave Procopio stated in a news release.

Procopio said the vehicle in question was “being operated erratically and at a high rate of speed” while on I-93 north in Medford and Stoneham during the time leading up to the crash.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or has information on the incident is asked to call Massachusetts State Police Trooper CJ Murgo at the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County at 781-897-6609 or the State Police-Medford Barracks at 781-396-0100.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)