State Police searching for Fitchburg hit-and-run driver

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Fitchburg.

Police responded about 8:15 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, police say.

Police are looking for a dark-colored, 1999 Chevy Tahoe without a headlight and missing the front emblem, according to state police.

Police say the Chevy was last seen heading toward Route 2.

There was no word on the extent of injuries.

