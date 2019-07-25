State police searching for man who exposed himself to woman while jogging in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help identifying a jogger who allegedly exposed himself to a woman as she ran by him on Memorial Drive in Cambridge last week.

The woman, a 35-year-old single mom named Aia, told troopers that she was getting a run in on July 18 near Vassar Street when the man indecently exposed himself to her around 7:30 a.m., according to state police.

“It was not his lucky day because I decided this is just not going to happen and I decided to chase him down,” Aia said.

Police say Aia pursued the man and attempted to physically detain him while calling for help but he reportedly resisted and fled the area on Amesbury Street.

Aia, a 6-foot 1-inch personal trainer who served in the Israeli military, said she would not be made a victim.

“This is a choice. Do you want to be a victim and throw a pity party? How miserable I am, look what happened to me, nobody helped me,” she said. “I want to speak out, I want people to know that you have a choice.”

The man is described as white, with a heavy build, short dark-colored hair, and a receding hairline. He was said to be wearing black and gray running clothes and black running shoes with white soles.

“I remember holding him thinking he looks like someone who could have been my professor or a teacher. It is not someone you expect to attack you,” she recalled.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured video of the moments that followed the incident, showing the suspect pass the woman before she chases after him.

“I told him I am going to get him so, I am going to get you, darling,” Aia said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact trooper Martin Concannon at 617-727-6780.

