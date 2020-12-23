State police searching for owner of found dog

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police are turning to the public for help tracking down the owner of a found dog.
The dog was found on the westbound side of Route 2 in Arlington around 6 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Anyone with information should contact Arlington police at 781-643-1212 or the Animal Control office at 781-316-3950.
At 6:00 p.m. tonight Trooper Ziad Kamel rescued this poor thing on Route 2 West bound in the left lane in Arlington. If anyone knows who this dog belongs to please contact Arlington PD animal control at (781) 316-3950 or the Arlington Police at (781) 643-1212 pic.twitter.com/52pwL16aIE
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 24, 2020
