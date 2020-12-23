State police searching for owner of found dog

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police are turning to the public for help tracking down the owner of a found dog.

The dog was found on the westbound side of Route 2 in Arlington around 6 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Anyone with information should contact Arlington police at 781-643-1212 or the Animal Control office at 781-316-3950.