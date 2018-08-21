State police searching for shooter that left man with life-threatening injuries in Western Mass.

WASHINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are actively searching for a suspect following an overnight shooting in October Mountain State Forest in Western Massachusetts.

Someone shot a young man in the woods around 1 a.m. in Washington before taking off, state police said.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Berkshire Medical Center.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)