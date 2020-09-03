State police searching for suspect accused of dragging trooper with car on I-95 in Canton

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are searching for a driver who they say dragged a trooper while fleeing a motor vehicle stop in Canton before crashing his car and escaping on foot in Walpole early Thursday morning.

A field training officer and a graduate of the most recent Massachusetts State Police Academy class stopped a white 2015 Jeep on Interstate 95 southbound before exit 11 in Canton around 12:20 a.m. and noticed what they believed to be marijuana in the vehicle, according to state police.

They asked the driver to step out of the car but he allegedly refused.

One of the troopers tried to open the Jeep’s door and the suspect sped off, momentarily dragging the trooper for a short distance after his hand got stuck in the vehicle, state police said.

The troopers and another state police cruiser began pursuing the suspect vehicle, which was reportedly fleeing at a high speed.

The pursuit proceeded onto Interstate 95 southbound for a short time before the suspect vehicle took exit 10 onto Coney Street in Walpole.

He then crashed the Jeep and ran from the scene, state police said.

Troopers, K-9 teams, Walpole and Norwood police established a perimeter around the area to search for the suspect but he was not found.

The trooper who suffered the hand injury was examined by EMS and declined transport to a hospital, state police said.

The troopers who made the initial stop were able to obtain identifying information about the suspect.

An investigation into his whereabouts remains ongoing.

