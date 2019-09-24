State police searching for suspect after pursuit ends in Haverhill crash

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are turning to the public for help finding a suspect accused of fleeing a motor vehicle stop Tuesday.

Troopers responding to reports of a police pursuit around 2 p.m. were forced to abandon their efforts a short while later when the suspect was nowhere to be found, according to police.

Later on, officers came upon a crash involving the car in question on 4th Avenue in Haverhill.

The suspect, who is wanted on several alleged motor vehicle violations, abandoned the car and took off once again.

State police Air Wing, K9, and troopers are on scene searching the area.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

