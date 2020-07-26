Police searching for suspect who fatally shot 20-year-old outside Revere ice cream shop

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are searching for the suspect who fatally shot a 20-year-old man outside of an ice cream shop in Revere late Sunday night.

Troopers responding to a reported shooting in front of Twist and Shake on Revere Beach Boulevard around 10:10 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to state police.

The victim was conscious upon the troopers’ arrival and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he later died.

His name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting followed an altercation, state police said.

The identity and whereabouts of the shooter remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)