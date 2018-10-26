State police searching for vandal who damaged Dorchester Vietnam war memorial

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are turning to the public for help identifying the vandal or vandals who damaged a Vietnam war memorial in Dorchester.

State police received a call from a concerned resident around 3 p.m. Thursday who noticed the Morrissey Boulevard memorial had been vandalized.

Responding troopers found shrubs uprooted, an American flag that appeared to have been cut, a Massachusetts state flag that had been cut from a pole, tossed into the woods and covered in trash, and bricks that had been thrown at the memorial, a spokesman said.

A POW flag has been reported missing.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the South Boston state police barracks at 617-740-7710.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)