State police searching for vehicle in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle of interest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Attleboro on Thursday.

John E. Gauthier, 50, was hit and killed while walking along the southbound side of Interstate 95, prior to Exit 1 around 9:30 p.m., according to police.

Officials said they are looking for a white Cadillac Escalade sport utility vehicle that likely has some front end damage.

The driver is believed to be a 5-foot 4-inch tall white woman.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper McKelligan of the State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County at 508-993-2016.

