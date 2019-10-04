State police searching for vehicle in connection with fatal Attleboro hit-and-run

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are turning to the public for help identifying a vehicle of interest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Attleboro last month.

John E. Gauthier, 50, was hit and killed on Sept. 16 while walking along the southbound side of Interstate 95, prior to Exit 1 around 9:30 p.m., according to police.

State Police say they are looking for a white Chevrolet Suburban or a white Cadillac Escalade ESV (extended version) that likely has, or to have had, damage to its passenger side headlight.

Officials previously said they are looking for a white Cadillac Escalade sport utility vehicle.

The driver is believed to be a 5-foot, 4-inch-tall 160 lb. white woman.

An investigation is ongoing at this time by the State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County with assistance from Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Polie Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper McKelligan of the State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County at 508-993-2016.

