State police searching for vehicle in connection with fatal Attleboro hit-and-run

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are turning to the public for help identifying a vehicle of interest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Attleboro on Thursday.

John E. Gauthier, 50, was hit and killed while walking along the southbound side of Interstate 95, prior to Exit 1 around 9:30 p.m., according to police.

Officials said they are looking for a white Cadillac Escalade sport utility vehicle that likely has some front end damage.

The driver is believed to be a 5-foot, 4-inch-tall white woman.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper McKelligan of the State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County at 508-993-2016.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)