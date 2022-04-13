WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have launched a search in the Westport area for a “possibly armed man” who fled a pursuit on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Troopers are searching the area of I-195 near Route 88 for the man, who is driving a white Toyota Tacoma, the department said in a tweet.

The public is being urged to avoid the truck.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately.

