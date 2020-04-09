State police seek help identifying man found dead on Revere Beach

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who was found dead on Revere Beach earlier this week.

Troopers responding to a section of the beach near the Oak Island Bath House on Tuesday found a body that had washed ashore, police said.

Based on the post-mortem examination, police believe the man was about 30 to 40 years old and about 5 feet, 11 inches tall. A metal plate was also found in the man’s lower back.

The cause and manner of the man’s death remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact state police detectives at 617-727-8817.

