State police seek help identifying suspected credit card thieves

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are turning to the public for help identifying a man and woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases in Boston.

The credit card was stolen in the South Boston area on Oct. 20 before it was used at a restaurant and a number of other stores, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police say the duo has racked up nearly $2,000 in fraudulent charges since the alleged theft.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals is asked to contact state police detectives at 617-740-7710.

